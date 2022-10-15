Mathurin produced 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to Houston.

Mathurin continued to fire away from the floor, reaffirming the confidence the coaching staff have clearly afforded him. Come the regular season, he is likely to take a bit of a step back, once the team is at full strength. With that being said, he is obviously a big part of their long-term future and although he will be coming off the bench, he makes for a viable option toward the back end of standard drafts.