Mathurin logged 26 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 win over the Knicks.

The 20-year-old wrapped up his first NBA campaign in style, leading the Pacers in scoring in the regular-season finale as he scored at least 15 points in the seventh straight games. While Indiana fell short of the playoffs, the Pacers' young backcourt duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Mathurin could have them back in contention in 2023-24.