Mathurin posted 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-114 victory over the Raptors.

The rookie led the Pacers in scoring on a night when seven different Indiana players scored in double digits. Mathurin's showing from three-point range was especially encouraging, as he's gone seven straight games without sinking multiple threes coming into Monday. Over his last 10 games, the 20-year-old is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 threes.