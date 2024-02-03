Mathurin had 31 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to Sacramento.

Mathurin moved back into the starting lineup, leading all scorers with 31 points in 37 minutes. The Pacers made several changes to their opening unit, with Mathurin joined by T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson. It is unclear whether Mathurin will stick as a starter moving forward but given his ability to be a high-volume scorer, he is worth grabbing if he was dropped in your league.