Mathurin ended Wednesday's 142-130 win over the Bucks with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes.

Mathurin led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and adding a trio of assists in a winning effort. Mathurin has posted at least 15 points in three straight games and on 14 occasions this year.