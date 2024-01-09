Mathurin tallied 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Monday's 133-131 win over Boston.

Mathurin led all Pacers in scoring and threes made while adding a pair of steals in just 29 minutes off the bench in a winning effort. Mathurin set a season high in threes made while posting his fifth game of the year with at least 25 points. Mathurin has connected on two or more threes in three of his last five games while posting 20 or more points in three of his last five outings.