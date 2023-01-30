Mathurin registered 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies.
Mathurin was a spark off the bench while leading the team in scoring and rebounds in a near-double-double performance. Mathurin has scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds in two straight games, having scored 20 or more points in five consecutive outings.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Game-high 26 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Another 20-point outing off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 23 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Back to bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Puts up 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 26 as starter Friday•