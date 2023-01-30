Mathurin registered 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mathurin was a spark off the bench while leading the team in scoring and rebounds in a near-double-double performance. Mathurin has scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds in two straight games, having scored 20 or more points in five consecutive outings.