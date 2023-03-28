Mathurin ended Monday's 127-104 loss to the Mavericks with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Mathurin led Indiana in scoring, shots made and minutes played in Monday's loss, finishing as the lone Pacer with 20 or more points in the contest. Mathurin posted his highest scoring mark since finishing with 27 points Jan. 29 against Memphis.