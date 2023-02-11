Mathurin posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-104 loss to the Suns.

Mathurin was the leading scorer for Indiana in this loss, but to be fair, the entire team struggled in an overall subpar performance for Indiana. Mathurin was excellent at the start of the season but has been playing poorly of late, as he has failed to reach double-digit scoring figures in three of his last five contests. He's averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field in that span.