Mathurin posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 128-116 loss to Orlando.

Mathurin led all Pacers starters in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound mark despite playing just 25 minutes while in foul trouble most of the game. Mathurin has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds on three occasions this season, all of which have occurred over his last five games.