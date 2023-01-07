Mathurin accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 108-99 victory over Portland.

Mathurin's 19 points was a team-high in the win on Friday. The rookie continues to impress with his scoring abilities including getting to the free-throw line. This was his fifth straight contest with at least seven attempts from the charity stripe, and he's averaging a fantastic 82.1 percent on the season.