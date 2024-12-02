Mathurin closed with 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mathurin did all he could to help Indiana come out on top Sunday, leading all Pacers in scoring and rebounds while concluding one board shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Mathurin has recorded at least 10 points and nine rebounds in four of his last six outings, hauling in at least nine boards on eight occasions this season.