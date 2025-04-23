Mathurin closed with 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mathurin provided a nice boost off the Pacers bench in Game 2, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of six Indiana players with a double-digit point total. Mathurin has been strong off the bench in the first two games of the series, reaching double figures in both outings and averaging 13.5 points on the second unit thus far.