Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Thursday's 134-125 loss to the Rockest that he's not expecting Mathurin (ankle) to be available Saturday or Monday in Detroit, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Carlisle didn't provide much clarity regarding the severity of the sprained right ankle Mathurin sustained early in Thursday's contest, but the rookie wing looks as though he'll miss at least a couple of games. Assuming Mathurin ends up sitting out the Detroit series, Andrew Nembhard, Chris Duarte and T.J. McConnell could all be in store for expanded playing time.