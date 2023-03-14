Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Mathurin (ankle) is "making some real positive strides with his rehab," but the coach declined to offer a timeline for the rookie to rejoin the lineup, Tony East of SI.com reports. "The hope is that he won't be out for long," Carlisle added.

Mathurin missed his second straight game in Monday's 117-97 loss to the Pistons while he recovers from the right ankle sprain he sustained in last Thursday's win over Houston. Given that Mathurin didn't make the trip with the Pacers to Detroit on Monday, he appears unlikely to be available for the final game of the road trip Thursday in Milwaukee. However, the Pacers have yet to provide an official update on his status for that contest.