Mathurin racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 victory over the 76ers.

Mathurin was held to a single-digit scoring total for a second consecutive matchup and was unable to generate any production in secondary categories. Although he remained in the starting lineup Tuesday, the 21-year-old was limited to just 16 minutes, his second-lowest total of the season.