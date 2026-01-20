Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Listed as out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin is out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a right thumb sprain.
The Pacers are hopeful that the swingman will return at some point during their current road trip, which ends Monday in Atlanta. Mathurin's next opportunity to make his first appearance since Jan. 2 arrives in Friday's showdown against the Thunder. In the interim, Johnny Furphy should continue to start.
