Mathurin (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.
Mathurin suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's loss to the Bulls, but he finished the contest and scored nine second-half points. If the second-year wing is sidelined, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard would be candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Dealing with right elbow injury•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Staying in Indiana•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Puts up 14 points Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Fills stat sheet•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Done in Las Vegas•