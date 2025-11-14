default-cbs-image
Mathurin (toe) is out for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Mathurin remains without a clear timeline for a return due to a toe sprain. The swingman can be tentatively deemed doubtful for Monday's tilt against Detroit. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker should remain viable streaming candidates until the Pacers get healthier.

