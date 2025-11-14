Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Listed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (toe) is out for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Mathurin remains without a clear timeline for a return due to a toe sprain. The swingman can be tentatively deemed doubtful for Monday's tilt against Detroit. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker should remain viable streaming candidates until the Pacers get healthier.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Remaining out vs. Denver•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Another absence coming•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Considered week-to-week•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't return Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Drops 36 points in double-OT loss•