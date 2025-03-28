Mathurin is out for Saturday's game against Thunder due to left calf soreness.
It's a new injury for Mathurin, who sees his next chance to return come Monday against the Kings. Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard should both see an uptick in playing time from the starting lineup in Mathurin's absence, with Ben Sheppard potentially seeing a boost in minutes as well.
