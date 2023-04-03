Mathurin finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes.

As has often been the case during his rookie season when he's played extended minutes, Mathurin delivered a strong scoring total highlighted by excellent free-throw shooting. His contributions are typically more limited in just about every other area of the box score, but Mathurin delivered more than usual in both the rebounds and blocks categories. The two rejections are particularly noteworthy, as Mathurin had just 10 total blocks in his previous 74 appearances on the season.