Mathurin amassed 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Wizards.

The 15 points actually led the Pacers on an afternoon when the team shot a miserable 36.9 percent from the floor and 25.6 percent from three-point range. Mathurin has scored at least 15 points in 10 of 13 games since returning from a toe sprain in mid-November, averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch.