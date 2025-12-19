Mathurin finished with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks.

Mathurin made just two of nine shots from downtown and didn't attempt any free throws for just the second game this season, but still managed to finish with 16 points in Thursday's loss to the Knicks. The 23-year-old forward has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and has gotten off to a solid start in December, averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 40 percent from three and 93.1 percent from the charity stripe in 31.9 minutes per game.