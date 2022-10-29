Mathurin had 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards.
Mathurin enjoyed a blistering start to the season with five straight contests with at least 15 points, and while that streak ended in this game, his offensive potential can't be overlooked. Even if he's coming off the bench, Mathurin remains a valuable fantasy piece across most formats, and he is showing elite value in dynasty formats if this six-game sample is a sign of things to come in the future.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Shines off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 19 off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Launches 18 shots in preseason loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores game-high 27 points•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 19 in 18 minutes•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go for preseason•