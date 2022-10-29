Mathurin had 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards.

Mathurin enjoyed a blistering start to the season with five straight contests with at least 15 points, and while that streak ended in this game, his offensive potential can't be overlooked. Even if he's coming off the bench, Mathurin remains a valuable fantasy piece across most formats, and he is showing elite value in dynasty formats if this six-game sample is a sign of things to come in the future.