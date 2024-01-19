Mathurin accumulated 25 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-121 victory over the Kings.

Mathurin tweaked his ankle against Utah on Monday and was initially deemed questionable to suit up Thursday, but he was ultimately able to play. His presence was a big boost for a shorthanded Pacers squad, as Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a hamstring injury while Pascal Siakam isn't yet ready to debut for the club following Wednesday's trade. Mathurin took advantage of those absences in his second straight start, leading Indiana with 25 points and swatting multiple shots for the first time this season. He won't be the team's focal point on offense most games, but the second-year pro has certainly shown the ability to be a major offensive contributor this season, as he's scored 20-plus points on nine occasions and is averaging 14.8 points overall through 41 contests.