Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Nets 28 points with six triples
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin provided 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over the Bulls.
Mathurin had been relatively quiet in his previous two outings, but he busted out of his funk in a big way Friday, serving as the second-leading scorer for the Pacers in the blowout win. Mathurin will look to keep the good times rolling with a favorable matchup with Sacramento on Monday.
