Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Mathurin is set to miss a fifth consecutive game while recovering from a sprained right thumb. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Raptors, but the fourth-year forward lacks a clear timeline for a return. Johnny Furphy should continue to start for the Pacers in Mathurin's absence.
