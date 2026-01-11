default-cbs-image
Mathurin (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Mathurin is set to miss a fifth consecutive game while recovering from a sprained right thumb. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Raptors, but the fourth-year forward lacks a clear timeline for a return. Johnny Furphy should continue to start for the Pacers in Mathurin's absence.

