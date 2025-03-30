Mathurin (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Monday will be the second straight game Mathurin will miss due to left calf soreness, and his next opportunity to take to the court will be Wednesday against Charlotte. Ben Sheppard should see a boost in playing time off the bench with Mathurin sidelined.
