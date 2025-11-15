Mathurin (toe) is not ready to return yet but is "getting close," head coach Rick Carlisle told Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast. "He's moving in a good direction," Carlisle said.

Carlisle also added that Mathurin did a simulated game type of workout Saturday & went through some things in the prep as well, so it seems the Pacers believe he'll be ready to return in the near future. Mathurin's next chance to play will come Monday against the Raptors, though it's unclear if that game will come too soon for the forward.