Mathurin contributed four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 143-130 loss to the Hawks.

Outside of Chris Duarte, Mathurin was the only other Pacer not to score in double digits Saturday. Despite rolling with the opening unit, Mathurin was barely visible, turning in another underwhelming performance. He continues to play through an ongoing ankle injury, and perhaps sitting out Saturday would have been a better option. He remains a viable asset, even in 12-team formats, although we saw here that when his shot isn't falling, he has very little else to fall back on.