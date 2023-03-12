Mathurin (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons.
Mathurin will miss back-to-back games due to a right ankle sprain. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Thursday in Milwaukee. In his absence, Chris Duarte and Andrew Nembhard are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Likely to miss two Detroit games•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Will not return•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Can't get shots to fall•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Drops 19 points in win•