Mathurin won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cavaliers due to left calf injury management.

With the Pacers locked into the No. 4 seed, Mathurin, Pascal Siakam (elbow) and Tyrese Haliburton (back) will all take a seat for the regular-season finale. They should all be back in action for Indiana's first-round matchup against the Bucks.