Mathurin (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mathurin will miss Indiana's final game heading into the All-Star break, giving him a full week to rest up until the Pacers' next game Feb. 22. With Mathurin watching from the sidelines Wednesday, perhaps Doug McDermott will be able to get more involved in the rotation.
