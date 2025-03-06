Mathurin (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

The Pacers will be shorthanded in terms of scoring weapons Thursday since they'll be missing both Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton (hip). This will be Mathurin's fourth straight absence due to a left wrist sprain, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to return for a rematch against the Hawks on Saturday.