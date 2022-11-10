Mathurin tallied 30 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to Denver.

For the fifth time this season, Mathurin provided more than 20 points off the bench for Indiana. The impressive night brought his scoring average up to 20.4 points per game through his first 11 career games. It was the second time in the last five games that he made six three-pointers, and he's now made 43.7 percent of his tries from beyond the arc on the year.