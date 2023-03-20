Mathurin (ankle) remains questionable for Monday's game against in Charlotte, but he participated in Indiana's morning shootaround, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Mathurin is certainly trending in the right direction and could return to action following a four-game absence, but his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. His potential return would likely impact Jordan Nwora's minutes.