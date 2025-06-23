Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Plays well in Game 7 defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin amassed 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Mathurin's production was all over the place in the postseason, though he certainly had his moments. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by an Achilles tear, the Pacers could be banking on Mathurin taking a leap in 2025-26 with so much usage up for grabs. During the 2024-25 regular season, Mathurin appeared in 72 games and produced 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.
