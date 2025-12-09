Mathurin supplied 25 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 116-105 victory over the Kings.

Mathurin has now hit multiple three-pointers in all but one appearance, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks and 2.8 threes on a 43.0 percent clip across 32.8 minutes in 13 games this season. He figures to be a prominent feature amongst Indiana's offense and will continue to see heavy usage.