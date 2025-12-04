Mathurin produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Mathurin has been consistent scoring the ball when he plays, never dipping below double-digits in any outing this season. In 11 games, Mathurin averages 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks and 2.5 threes on a 40.9 percent clip across 32.1 minutes, seemingly taking advantage of the opportunity with multiple key Pacers contributors out for extended periods.