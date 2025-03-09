Mathurin recorded 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.
The third-year wing led the Pacers in scoring on the night and nearly dragged them to a comeback win after they found themselves staring at a 20-point deficit heading into the second quarter. Mathurin has missed the previous four games due to a wrist issue, but he looked 100 percent healthy upon his return. The 30 points represented his best scoring effort since he erupted for 38 against the Knicks on Nov. 10.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Upgraded to available•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Out vs. Atlanta•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out against Houston•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Doubtful for Tuesday•