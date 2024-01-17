Mathurin (ankle) practiced Wednesday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
It's good to see Mathurin back on the court after he left Monday's matchup against Utah early due to a sprained left ankle. However, his status for Thursday's game against the Kings remains to be determined. Mathurin has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.8 minutes per game during that stretch.
