Mathurin accumulated 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mathurin has failed to reach the 15-point mark in his last two games while shooting a combined 38.9 percent from the field in those outings, but those numbers shouldn't worry fantasy managers. The rookie is averaging 14.5 points per game as a starter and should remain in that role going forward, especially as Tyrese Haliburton (knee) remains sidelined.