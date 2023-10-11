Mathurin recorded 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason loss to the Rockets.

It's unclear whether Mathurin will be a starter or a bench option once the regular season rolls around, but it's worth noting he led the team in field goal attempts among starters in this one while logging only 18 minutes. Mathurin had a strong rookie season in 2022-23, and regardless of his role in 2023-24, he should be a fantasy asset in most formats due to his scoring prowess and offensive ability.