Mathurin ended Monday's 127-104 loss to the Mavericks with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Mathurin was one of the few bright spots in Indiana's blowout loss, as the rookie was the lone Pacers player to clear 20 points. With all of Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Buddy Hield (illness) and Myles Turner (back) sitting out, Mathurin got all the usage he could handle, and he could continue to see more offensive responsibility down the stretch. The Pacers currently sit 3.5 games behind the Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, meaning all of Haliburton, Hield and Turner could be candidates to miss more time over the final two weeks if Indiana decides to pack it in for the season.