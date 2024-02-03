Mathurin is questionable to face the Hornets on Sundays with a right toe sprain.

Mathurin has been battling a toe issue since the end of January, missing two games as a result. However, he was able to play 37 minutes Friday against the Kings and erupted for 31 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.