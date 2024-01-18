Mathurin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Kings.
Mathurin is in danger of missing his first game this season Thursday due to a left ankle sprain. However, Mathurin's participation in practice Wednesday is a good sign of his availability against Sacramento.
