Mathurin is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Hawks due to right ankle sprain injury management.

Mathurin struggled during Friday's loss to the Celtics, posting just two points, two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes. He could rest on the second night of the back-to-back along with Tyrese Haliburton (rest), Chris Duarte (ankle) and Myles Turner (back), who are also all questionable.