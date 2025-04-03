Mathurin (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
A left calf injury has kept Mathurin out for the previous three contests, but he has a chance to return to the court Friday. If cleared to play, Mathurin should serve in his typical sixth-man role.
