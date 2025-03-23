Mathurin is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

Mathurin has been playing well of late, logging four straight double-digit scoring outings, but he now finds himself on the injury report with a left ankle injury. If Mathurin is unable to go, most of his usage will likely be absorbed by the starting five, while Jarace Walker could see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench.