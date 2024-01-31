Mathurin (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game in New York.
Mathurin sat out Tuesday's game, which resulted in most of his minutes shifting to Andrew Nembard. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Thursday, and managers can expect to get another update following shootaround.
